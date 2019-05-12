Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TEGNA (TGNA)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TEGNA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

TGNA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,509. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.45 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 31.76%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $406,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 539,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 441,894 shares during the period. Litespeed Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2,340.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

