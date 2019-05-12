Begbies Traynor Group (BEG) Price Target Raised to GBX 88

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of BEG stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 75.23 ($0.98).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.00%.

In related news, insider Anthony Spencer acquired 554,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £349,576.92 ($456,784.16).

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

