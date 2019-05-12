Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of BZH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 487,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,082. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $336.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.53. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 152.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.