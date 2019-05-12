Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 5,609,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $186,861,205.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyds Banking Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.