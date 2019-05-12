Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 58,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,275,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 811,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,731,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Shares of A stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

In other news, insider Dominique Grau sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $685,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $679,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,616.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,679.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

