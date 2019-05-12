BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (BYW6) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYW6. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.13 ($35.03).

Get BayWa AG/AKT o.N. alerts:

ETR:BYW6 opened at €25.60 ($29.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a 52 week low of €19.80 ($23.02) and a 52 week high of €30.15 ($35.06). The firm has a market cap of $908.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa AG/AKT o.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.