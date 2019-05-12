Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Qorvo (QRVO)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Qorvo from $6.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Qorvo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Shares of QRVO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,438. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $147,684.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,057.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,292,289 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

