Barclays (BCS) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has trended neutral on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Barclays earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Barclays had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

