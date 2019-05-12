Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Accenture by 10,215.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $825,602,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accenture by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,169,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,866,000 after acquiring an additional 893,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after acquiring an additional 770,904 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $174.30 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $3,261,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,005.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $411,969.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $8,896,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

