Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $3,708,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 22,670 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $1,201,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 853,244 shares of company stock valued at $43,210,239. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

