Bank of Montreal (BMO) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,189 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,447 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $8,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,878,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

BMO stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.762 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

