Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $27,958,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 52,179.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 336,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,930,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,928,000 after purchasing an additional 138,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,859,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 306,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,634,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $88.92.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Bank of Hawaii announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/bank-of-hawaii-co-boh-holdings-trimmed-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.