Balchem (BCPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Pivotal Research cut Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.50.

BCPC traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 73,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.03. Balchem has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.57 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.20%. Balchem’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

