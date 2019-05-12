Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE BCSF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,471. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Ewald purchased 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $26,752.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,412 shares of company stock worth $248,322. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,303,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,398,000. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,651,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.