B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TiVo (TIVO)

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVO traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,644,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,031. TiVo has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of -0.05.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). TiVo had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TiVo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,488,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TiVo by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TiVo by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TiVo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 785,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TiVo by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 566,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

