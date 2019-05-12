Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Trading Up 6.3%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 1,614,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,106,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated an “average” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $701.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 3.54.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,932.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $457,157.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $62,118.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

