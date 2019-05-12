Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $1,137,165.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,650,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,426,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,260 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

