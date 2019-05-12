Avesoro Resources (ASO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 283 ($3.70) target price on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of ASO opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Avesoro Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 103.05 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.40 ($3.65). The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.84.

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

