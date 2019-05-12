Australian Ethical Investment Limited (AEF) Insider Sells A$99,765.00 in Stock

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) insider Phillip Vernon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57), for a total transaction of A$99,765.00 ($70,755.32).

Australian Ethical Investment stock opened at A$1.94 ($1.38) on Friday. Australian Ethical Investment Limited has a 1 year low of A$1.24 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of A$2.87 ($2.04). The company has a market capitalization of $217.46 million and a P/E ratio of 35.27.

Get Australian Ethical Investment alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/australian-ethical-investment-limited-aef-insider-sells-a99765-00-in-stock.html.

Australian Ethical Investment Company Profile

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in clean energy, sustainable products, medical solutions, innovative technology, responsible banking, healthcare, recycling, energy efficiency, education, and aged care.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Ethical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Ethical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.