Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,985. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1,750.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

