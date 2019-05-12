Aston Bay (BAY) Trading Down 11.1%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd (CVE:BAY)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 326,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 462,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.68.

About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 134 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 414,538 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

