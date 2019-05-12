Associated British Foods (ABF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABF. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,378 ($31.07) to GBX 2,332 ($30.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,896.69 ($37.85).

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,510 ($32.80) on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,846 ($37.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.68.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported GBX 61.10 ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 62 ($0.81) by GBX (0.90) (($0.01)). As a group, research analysts expect that Associated British Foods will post 14942.9996005873 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,200.71).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

