Aspiriant LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,182,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,043,000 after purchasing an additional 812,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,229,000 after buying an additional 1,274,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,572,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,545,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,562,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,192,000 after buying an additional 95,559 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,127,000 after buying an additional 96,477 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $155.90 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $166.03.

