Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFI. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFI opened at $11.45 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $297.01 million, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 2.26.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFI. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

