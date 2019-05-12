Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASC. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Ardmore Shipping and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

ASC opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.23. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,041,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 135,097 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,148,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 677,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 393,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 296,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,671 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

