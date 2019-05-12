Aptiv PLC (APTV) Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $207,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,470,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,335,000 after acquiring an additional 230,647 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

