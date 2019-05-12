Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 1,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Jentner Corp grew its stake in Apple by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.43.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $197.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/apple-inc-aapl-shares-bought-by-ingalls-snyder-llc.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.