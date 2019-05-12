Appian (APPN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APPN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Appian to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of APPN opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.79. Appian has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $114,975.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 38,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,386,902.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Appian by 78.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,930,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,914,000 after purchasing an additional 847,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 101.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 206,211 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Appian by 54.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

