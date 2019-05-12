AppFolio (APPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppFolio from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $95.58. 78,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,129. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $98.65.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,922,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,563,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AppFolio by 1,036.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.