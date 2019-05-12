ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.80, for a total value of $217,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $164,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,176 shares of company stock worth $11,259,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $191.88 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $197.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.36.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $201.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

