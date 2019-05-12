Analyzing SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY) & Purplebricks Group (PRPPF)

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) and Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purplebricks Group has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and Purplebricks Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Purplebricks Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and Purplebricks Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR $33.93 billion 0.58 $1.94 billion $17.01 10.49 Purplebricks Group $125.41 million 2.97 -$36.22 million N/A N/A

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Purplebricks Group.

Profitability

This table compares SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and Purplebricks Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 6.01% 14.13% 7.03% Purplebricks Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR beats Purplebricks Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting convenient, transparent, and cost effective. Purplebricks Group is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.