Analyzing Lundin Mining (LUNMF) and Anglo American (NGLOY)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

This table compares Lundin Mining and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 9.95% 3.97% 2.70% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Anglo American pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and Anglo American’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $1.73 billion 2.11 $195.85 million N/A N/A Anglo American $27.61 billion 0.96 $3.55 billion $1.28 9.86

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lundin Mining and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 3 5 0 2.63 Anglo American 1 3 2 1 2.43

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Anglo American on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.