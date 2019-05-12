Analysts Set The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Target Price at $318.73

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $331.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, COO Marc D. Scherr sold 66,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.69, for a total value of $22,142,961.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,456,126.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Felicia Alvaro sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,231.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,991 shares of company stock worth $48,756,967. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock remained flat at $$331.36 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group has a 12-month low of $219.97 and a 12-month high of $365.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.29.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

