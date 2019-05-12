Analysts Set L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Target Price at $236.25

Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.25.

LLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $129,509,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $105,794,000. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in L3 Technologies by 547.9% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 465,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 393,654 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,863,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in L3 Technologies by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 214,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

LLL opened at $235.15 on Thursday. L3 Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.76 and a 12-month high of $236.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.