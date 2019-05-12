Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) Price Target at $1,708.00

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,708 ($22.32).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,960 ($25.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mazen Darwazah bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £316,400 ($413,432.64). Also, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($20.42) per share, for a total transaction of £31,260 ($40,846.73).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,750.50 ($22.87) on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,290 ($16.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

