Analysts Set $57.33 Target Price for FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW)

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $57.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 223 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FSBW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

FSBW stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 25.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,600 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total value of $136,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,538.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2,590.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

