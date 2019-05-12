Analysts Set $10.75 Price Target for Harrow Health (HROW)

Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harrow Health an industry rank of 198 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,500 in the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HROW opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of -0.02. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 177.27% and a net margin of 35.35%. On average, analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

