Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 786.91% and a net margin of 51.54%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $127,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Siegal acquired 7,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,644.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $212,816. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $28,321,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 345.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 9.39%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

