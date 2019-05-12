Analysts Expect AVX Co. (AVX) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AVX an industry rank of 155 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE AVX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 202,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,207. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.07. AVX has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. AVX had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVX will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Slavitt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $129,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,872 shares in the company, valued at $465,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVX by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AVX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVX by 1,007.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AVX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 44,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

