Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total transaction of $2,153,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $759,285.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,120 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,745. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 820.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

