American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,552,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,675,000 after buying an additional 239,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in American Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,225,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,225,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AMSWA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.03 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.34.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 19,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $224,286.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $286,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,274 shares in the company, valued at $37,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,584 shares of company stock worth $1,521,784 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $13.20 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $413.02 million, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.66.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

