American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 499,770 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 463,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 397,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 118,708 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

