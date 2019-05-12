Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Thor Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THO opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $109.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.89.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

