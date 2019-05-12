Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 700 Shares of SAP SE (SAP)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,218,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,951,000 after buying an additional 1,153,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SAP by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after buying an additional 854,993 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,648,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,122,000 after buying an additional 270,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SAP by 394.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,390,000 after buying an additional 248,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SAP by 5,035.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,792,000 after buying an additional 234,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $125.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.6961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. SAP’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

