Allergan (AGN) PT Lowered to $188.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $189.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America set a $197.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Allergan to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Allergan from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.52.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $140.16 on Wednesday. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergan declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 2,162.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

