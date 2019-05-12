Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 126.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 1,034,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $420,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 345,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

