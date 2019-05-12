Agilent Technologies (A) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE A opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $679,301.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominique Grau sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $685,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,960,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,231 shares of company stock worth $5,220,679.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

