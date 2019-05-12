aelf Trading Up 1.9% This Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinTiger, IDEX and Hotbit. aelf has a total market capitalization of $59.10 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00293912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00880528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00135336 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000938 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,800,000 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Hotbit, BigONE, BCEX, DDEX, Koinex, Binance, AirSwap, CoinTiger, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bibox, Ethfinex, ABCC, Bancor Network, OKEx and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.