Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Stake in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $98.03 on Friday. Ingevity Corp has a fifty-two week low of $74.98 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $504,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,060,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,125 shares of company stock worth $2,876,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

