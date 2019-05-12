Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adtalem Global Education reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein earnings topped analysts’ expectation by 4.6%, while revenues lagged the same by 2.2%. Although new student and total student enrollment grew 15.4% and of 4.3%, respectively, both the top and bottom line declined year over year. The decline was mainly due to currency headwinds in Brazil and delays in government funding, which negatively impacted its top-line growth. Certain restructuring charges related to real estate consolidations in Adtalem Brazil and its home office also negatively impacted the results. Adtalem’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2019 and 2020 have been trending downward over the past seven days, depicting concerns surrounding its earnings performance going forward.”

ATGE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of ATGE opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 3,205 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $154,545.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. White sold 2,936 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $143,952.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $319,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 9.6% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 392,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 95.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 67,312 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

